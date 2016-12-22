Gabigol rejects Villarreal

By Football Italia staff

Villarreal reportedly offered to take Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa on loan from Inter, but he asked to stay at San Siro.

The striker was signed from Santos for €29.5m in August, but has only made three appearances for a grand total of 24 minutes of football.

The most recent was for the last five minutes of a 3-0 victory over Lazio last night.

According to SportItalia, Villarreal approached Inter to ask for Gabigol on loan in the January transfer window.

However, the 20-year-old Brazilian rejected this option.

Over the next few days a decision should be made on his future, as he’ll either remain at San Siro to fight for his place or accept a loan spell in Brazil.

Coach Stefano Pioli commented on the issues surrounding Gabigol after he performed a no-look pass and a rabona in his five minutes on the pitch last night.

“I am happy at the enthusiasm for Gabigol, but I’d like to see him make some moves that are more useful and not just spectacular for the sake of being spectacular,” noted Pioli.

“Will he remain? We are evaluating the situation.”

