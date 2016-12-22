NEWS
Thursday December 22 2016
Storari row at Cagliari?
By Football Italia staff

Marco Storari will reportedly be dropped for Cagliari’s big game against Sassuolo this evening, as a January exit is on the cards.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The official line coming out of Sardinia is that Storari is suffering from flu symptoms and will therefore make way for Rafael.

However, Sky Sport Italia suggest the former Juventus man has an increasingly tense rapport with the Coach and club hierarchy.

A January exit is more than plausible for Storari, who turns 40 next month.

He was already heavily criticised by some fans for performances earlier this season.

Cagliari have the worst defensive record in Serie A, conceding 39 goals in 17 rounds.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies