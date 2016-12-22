Storari row at Cagliari?

By Football Italia staff

Marco Storari will reportedly be dropped for Cagliari’s big game against Sassuolo this evening, as a January exit is on the cards.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The official line coming out of Sardinia is that Storari is suffering from flu symptoms and will therefore make way for Rafael.

However, Sky Sport Italia suggest the former Juventus man has an increasingly tense rapport with the Coach and club hierarchy.

A January exit is more than plausible for Storari, who turns 40 next month.

He was already heavily criticised by some fans for performances earlier this season.

Cagliari have the worst defensive record in Serie A, conceding 39 goals in 17 rounds.

