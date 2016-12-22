NEWS
Thursday December 22 2016
Pinilla in talks for China move
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are in negotiations will Ciro Ferrara’s Chinese club Wuhan Zall to sell them Chile international Mauricio Pinilla.

The overhead kick specialist is struggling for any playing time in Bergamo this season and was often not even included in the match-day squad.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Chile international Pinilla is in advanced talks for a move to China.

He’ll be working with Wuhan Zall FC Coach Ferrara.

Atalanta are asking for €2m, as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

