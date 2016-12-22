'Juve for Champions League with Witsel'

By Football Italia staff

Zenit assistant manager Carlo Nicolini believes Juventus “can win the Champions League” if they sign Axel Witsel.

The midfielder had already agreed terms on transfer deadline day this summer and sat in the Turin HQ for 13 hours, but the final all-clear never came from Russia.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Witsel intends to join Juve, whether next month or in June.

“I am going against my own interests, because I’d love Axel to stay with us for a long time, but if he were to join Juventus, they’d find the player that in my view they’re still missing,” Nicolini told Calciomercato.com.

He is the assistant manager to Zenit St Petersburg Coach Mircea Lucescu.

“Witsel is first and foremost a very intelligent lad and an exemplary professional. He could give Juve that physicality they lack in midfield, but also the option of changing system.

“With Witsel, for example, Juve could create a more heavyweight trident attack, which they cannot really do with Miralem Pjanic.

“He is perfect in a three-man midfield or as a deep-lying playmaker, while also being able to break down opposition moves.

“When working with Witsel in training, you realise what a great player he is. He’s the classic champion who you don’t notice that much during a game, but his presence is very much felt.

“I think with Witsel in the squad, Juventus could without doubt win the Champions League. Having said all that, I hope he stays at Zenit.”

