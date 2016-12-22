Sousa: 'Game for football lovers'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa felt Fiorentina deserved the victory in their 3-3 thriller with Napoli, but “it was a joyous game for anyone who loves football.”

The Viola were trailing, then leading and conceded a last-gasp Manolo Gabbiadini penalty.

“Fiorentina are ready always, we just have to believe in ourselves,” the Coach – who was suffering from toothache – told Mediaset Premium.

“We need to be ourselves and tonight we always believed. There was a wonderful team spirit, but also moments of excellent football.

“We played against a side with great quality too, so it was a joyous game for anyone who loves football. The two teams on the field were exemplary, it’s just a shame that I feel we deserved something more.”

Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring with a magnificent curler, but was just offside.

“These things happen. We must all improve and also help the referees to improve. We had a great comeback and deserved to win.”

