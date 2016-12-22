Mertens: 'Napoli had chance to win'

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens thinks Napoli fumbled an opportunity for victory in their 3-3 draw at Fiorentina. “It’s a pity.”

The Belgian found the net for his eighth goal in three Serie A rounds and earned a last-gasp penalty, converted by Manolo Gabbiadini.

“Unfortunately my goal was not enough to get a win,” Mertens told Mediaset Premium.

“We played well this evening, even on a pitch that was in really bad condition. We gave our best and if Piotr Zielinski had scored on that chance that went so close to put us 2-0 up, it would’ve been a different game.

“Fiorentina equalised and then starting passing it around well. We had the opportunity to win here. It’s a pity.”

That Gabbiadini penalty may well be his final contribution in a Napoli jersey.

“Gabbiadini is a great player, his moment will come, either here or at a different club.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.