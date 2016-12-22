Spalletti: 'Deserved Roma victory'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti saw “a thoroughly deserved victory” from Roma, as they fought back to beat Chievo 3-1.

This result allows them to consolidate second place and temporarily close the gap on leaders Juventus to four points, as the Bianconeri’s game with Crotone is postponed to February.

“It was a thoroughly deserved victory, as the team was in gear from the first minute,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I have to compliment the lads, because they were determined from the start and showed how much they wanted to take home the three points.

“Character becomes fundamental for us, because when the situation requires it, this element can bring something extra to the table.

“Chievo and Rolando Maran have done such great work in defence, conceding very few goals, so the fact we created so many chances shows how well my team played.”

Roma got back on track after a 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

“People acted as if one loss meant everything we’d done should be thrown in the bin, but let’s not forget Juventus are shattering records and have been for five years now. We want to get closer and see what their world is like.”

