Sarri: 'Napoli mentality needs work'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri thanked “cool-headed” Manolo Gabbiadini, but Napoli “need to improve in terms of mentality” after a 3-3 thriller with Fiorentina.

Gabbiadini came off the bench and converted a last-gasp penalty to snatch a point, probably his final contribution before a January transfer.

“Manolo is the most reliable of all in these situations, as he has a very cool head,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“The equaliser for 2-2 really hit us hard and gave Fiorentina a boost of enthusiasm. Federico Bernardeschi scored a wonderful goal and when you have someone with that quality, his position is difficult to track.

“They played very well, but as is often the case, we need to improve in terms of mentality, because we risk not picking up points for our performances.

“We can’t exactly complain, because we could’ve lost, but I hope the team grows up in terms of mentality and does so very quickly.

“Inexperience is one issue, but in certain moments of the game I want more determination and aggression. We’re still not reading the various moments of a match properly.

“The team was not as sharp as usual, but we still created seven or eight scoring opportunities. I got the feeling we were a bit stretched out in the second half. If we don’t pass the ball around quickly, we get into trouble.”

Vlad Chiriches went off injured, so Nikola Maksimovic received a rare chance on the field as a substitute. Why hasn’t the ex-Torino man played more often?

“He is struggling a little, as is natural after four years in a three-man defence with diametrically opposed movements. We haven’t had as much time to work on this in training, but we’re trying to get him up to speed. Chiriches had the same problem last year.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.