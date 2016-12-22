Oddo: 'I believe in Pescara'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Oddo thanked Pescara players for their embrace after a comeback to hold Palermo 1-1. “I always believed in them.”

The Delfini Coach was smothered in hugs by his squad at the Stadio Barbera at the late Cristiano Biraghi equaliser.

“I am pleased to have the respect of the group, which naturally is replicated by me towards the lads. I always believed in them despite the many difficulties we had this year, as we always give everything and it often goes wrong,” Oddo told Sky Sport Italia.

“I advise the lads to set themselves an objective, in life as well as in football, realising they can only achieve it by giving 110 per cent.

“In the first half they were rather irritable and I tried to calm them down during the break. We just had to relax and play our football. We got back into it and could’ve won at the end.”

Pescara have missed several penalties this season, so why was Biraghi chosen?

“It’s a matter of belief. I just asked those who felt ready for the responsibility to step up, Biraghi and Gianluca Caprari were prepared.

“This is my first Serie A season too and I am learning so much. Negative experiences can teach you more than positive ones.”

