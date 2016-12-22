Rastelli: 'Strange Cagliari atmosphere'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli concedes “there is a strange atmosphere” at Cagliari after Marco Sau and Daniele Dessena rows despite a 4-3 win over Sassuolo.

The Coach was hanging by a thread before this evening’s victory over 10 men.

“I never thought of the possibility of being fired,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “I tried to remain sharp and give something to the team, even when we were 3-1 down.

“Everyone is giving their heart and soul for the team. We were coming off a difficult period and a training retreat, so there was tension, but the lads were motivated to win.”

Dessena stormed off and threw his captain’s armband to the ground after a first half substitution, then Sau dodged an attempted handshake from his Coach when coming off.

“Everyone wants to play, but I am the Coach and I have to make decisions. I hope this victory can help calm the waters.

“When there is such tension, these reactions can happen, even if above all the captain should not be falling into that trap. It’s a shame to see this strange atmosphere, because Cagliari are newly-promoted and have 23 points. We’re not doing badly in the circumstances.

“As a professional, I have to accept the situation and move forward.”

