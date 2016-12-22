Mihajlovic: 'Torino saw the light'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic said Torino “saw the light” after Andrea Belotti’s goal to beat Genoa 1-0.

The Granata had lost three Serie A games on the trot until this evening’s victory.

“I told the lads that the night may be long and dark, but sooner or later the dawn will come and we saw the light after Belotti’s goal,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“In the first half we were scared and tense, but with the goal we shook that off and did well. It was important to win and give our fans a merry Christmas as well as stay in the running for the European places.”

Mihajlovic was very critical of Adem Ljajic last week, so were there improvements?

“He had a good game, I am satisfied, but someone like him can do so much more.”

