Juric: 'Toro ball boys shameful'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa Coach Ivan Juric slammed “shameful” Torino ball boys after a 1-0 defeat and explained why he gave 15-year-old Pietro Pellegri his Serie A debut.

Andrea Belotti scored the only goal of the game in Turin.

“When you have 15 corners and seven or eight free kicks near the box, you do expect more,” Juric told Mediaset Premium.

“The ball boys were shameful, as every time we had an attacking throw-in, the ball would disappear. It’s not right.

“I think Genoa played very good football and it’s difficult to comment on how we lost this game. We conceded on one of the few set plays that we allowed Torino.

“Few sides come to Torino and play as well as we did. We dominated this match and just didn’t take our chances.”

Juric made history in the final stages when giving the Serie A debut to Pellegri, a 15-year-old striker.

“I wanted to reward our youth academy and within two years he will be an important player. He’s a centre-forward and will train regularly with us.”

