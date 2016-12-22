Genoa made history by giving Pietro Pellegri his Serie A debut at the age of 15 years and 280 days, equalling the all-time record.
The striker came off the bench during this evening’s 1-0 defeat to Torino.
Aged 15 years and 280 days, Pellegri matches the all-time record set by Amedeo Amadei as the youngest player in the Italian top flight.
Amadei played in Roma 2-2 Fiorentina on May 2, 1937.
After Juventus striker Moise Keane, he is also the second player to feature in Serie A having been born in the new Millennium.
In fact, he is the first to be born in 2001, as he was born on March 17, 2001.
Image via @genoacfc
