Thursday December 22 2016
Pellegri Serie A debut at 15
By Football Italia staff

Genoa made history by giving Pietro Pellegri his Serie A debut at the age of 15 years and 280 days, equalling the all-time record.

The striker came off the bench during this evening’s 1-0 defeat to Torino.

Aged 15 years and 280 days, Pellegri matches the all-time record set by Amedeo Amadei as the youngest player in the Italian top flight.

Amadei played in Roma 2-2 Fiorentina on May 2, 1937.

After Juventus striker Moise Keane, he is also the second player to feature in Serie A having been born in the new Millennium.

In fact, he is the first to be born in 2001, as he was born on March 17, 2001.

