Post new comment

Milan already beat Juventus once this season, so Richard Thomas predicts whether they can do it in Doha.

Juventus come into Friday’s Supercoppa Italiana in Doha in imperious form, as pretty much seems to always be the case these days. Recent victories over Torino and Roma - both of which looked tough fixtures on paper - have been secured to the dismay of their rivals, giving the defending Serie A champions clear breathing space in their quest to win yet another Scudetto.

Three League defeats from 17 matches played means Max Allegri’s team have not gone without their share of criticism this campaign, but that is more a reflection of the extremely high expectations and standards they have set during an era of total Bianconeri dominance in Italian football.

On Friday, we are likely to again see Allegri depart from the tried and trusted template which has brought Juve so much success in recent years – namely the 3-5-2 formation first adopted under Antonio Conte – in favour of a 4-3-3 or 4-3-1-2.

Despite three at the back working so effectively on the domestic front, much has been made of whether or not it is the best possible formula to enable the former Milan boss to preside over Champions League success.

It seems now that Allegri has decided upon his course of action. Though it could be argued that injuries to Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci – two of the bedrocks of the old system – forced his hand, the Coach has gone with a four-man defence in each of the last three Serie A games.

This has also brought about change in attack, with Miralem Pjanic deployed further forward as a trequartista in support of Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, in front of a settled midfield three of Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira and Stefano Sturaro.

Since the change, three wins out of three have been secured, all against dangerous, in form opposition, meaning it would make little sense for Allegri to revert back to 3-5-2 for his side’s final match before the winter break. With Bonucci still out nursing a hamstring injury and Barzagli only just returning to fitness, the decision seems inevitable.

Allegri’s Rossoneri counterpart Vincenzo Montella, meanwhile, is highly unlikely to alter his formation despite seeing Milan lose to Roma and draw with Atalanta in their last two matches. The 42-year-old has unwavering principles on how he likes the game played and, for the large majority of the campaign, it has paid dividends with his team punching above their weight to remain in the race for Champions League qualification despite recent uncertainty off the field. He will stick with his trademark shape of 4-3-3 on Friday.

The ex-Fiorentina tactician should, however, strongly consider bringing forward Carlos Bacca back into his starting line-up. The Colombian made his return from injury as a substitute in the stalemate with Atalanta and remains the Rossoneri’s top scorer this season despite his recent absences. The 30-year-old’s eye for goal could be key in a match Milan will go into as underdogs, so he may well edge out Gianluca Lapadula for a place in the Diavoli XI.

Should Bacca get the nod, he is likely to be supported from the flanks by Spaniard Suso and one of Giacomo Bonaventura and M’Baye Niang. The former was preferred for the match with La Dea, but Milan’s inability to force home victory and the fact the 27-year-old himself has only just returned from a knock may cause Montella to rethink.

Bonaventura could also, as he has done on occasions this season, drop back into the midfield, where he would vie for a place alongside the likes of Andrea Bertolacci, Juraj Kucka, Mario Pasalic and Manuel Locatelli.

Indeed, Montella may even be tempted to line-up with a carbon copy of the team that produced a dominant display in beating Juve earlier in the season, when Bacca, Suso and Niang played in front of a midfield three of Locatelli, Bonaventura and Kucka. The San Siro Coach has plenty of options, with only long-term absentee Riccardo Montolivo and Davide Calabria missing through injury.

With judgement on Juve’s season all but certain to be determined by their fortunes in Europe, Friday’s match perhaps holds more significance for a Milan team chasing their first trophy since 2011.

If Montella can deliver victory, it would be further evidence that his system is finally dragging the Rossoneri out of a three-year spell of mediocrity.

You can bet on Milan's chances of Super Cup success in Doha with www.bettingoffers.org

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.