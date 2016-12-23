Post new comment

Genoa field Serie A's youngest ever player, Jonathan De Guzman Number 1, while Napoli, Roma and Inter end 2016 with important records in Susy Campanale 's stats round-up.

Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri made history with his Serie A debut at the age of 15 years and 280 days. He matches the record set when Amadeo Amadei featured in Roma 2-2 Fiorentina on May 2, 1937. After Moise Kean of Juventus, Pellegri is the second top flight player born in the new Millennium, but the first who came to light in 2001.

There have now been 500 Serie A goals in 178 games this season.

Fiorentina have won just one of their last 13 Serie A meetings with Napoli, home and away, with six draws and six defeats. The Partenopei extended their unbeaten run at the Stadio Franchi to eight top flight visits, winning half of them, since a 2-1 loss here in 2009.

Paulo Sousa managed to avoid his first ever Viola run of three consecutive League defeats.

Napoli ended 2016 with 101 goals in 48 games in all competition. They did not receive a single Serie A penalty in the first 16 rounds of the season, but got two in the last two.

Dries Mertens found the net for the fourth round running and has eight goals in that time. Lorenzo Insigne contributed five goals and an assist in his last six Serie A games.

Roma marked a 12th consecutive home victory in the league and ended 2016 unbeaten at the Olimpico with 16 wins and four stalemates.

The Giallorossi received nine penalties this season, more than any other club. All six of Diego Perotti’s Serie A goals this term were from the spot.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored his first direct free kick in Serie A.

Jonathan De Guzman became the first ever Serie A outfield player to score a goal wearing the Number 1 jersey. His last goal was for Carpi against Frosinone in March, 15 appearances ago.

Chievo saw their run of three wins and a draw in all competition grind to a halt. The Flying Donkeys have lost 10 of their 15 top flight trips to Roma, drawing three and winning two. They’ve now lost four in a row at the Olimpico.

Rolando Maran’s side had until now failed to lose a game they were leading this season, earning seven victories and a stalemate.

Inter celebrated a fifth home win on the trot, their best Serie A domestic run since 13 in May 2011. The last time the Nerazzurri had four consecutive victories in all competition was November 2015.

Mauro Icardi has five headed goals, more than any other player in the current campaign. He bagged four braces in the last five Serie A home games.

Ever Banega scored both Serie A goals against Capital clubs – Roma and Lazio.

Lazio suffered only the second defeat of the last 13 rounds after the Derby della Capitale, along with eight wins and three stalemates. The Aquile had picked up a win and draw since their last defeat at San Siro, a 4-1 drubbing in May 2014.

Andrea Belotti scored for three games in a row, something he had never previously managed in Serie A. Torino got back on track after three consecutive defeats.

Genoa have scraped one point from their last nine away fixtures, a 0-0 at Chievo. The Grifone’s only Serie A victory at Toro post-WWII was a 3-2 thriller in 2009, along with 10 draws and 21 losses.

Atalanta got back on track and set a new club record of 32 points in the first 18 rounds. Franck Kessie became the youngest player to have at least five goals in a top-five European league this season, one day after his 20th birthday.

Empoli had more bookings than any other Serie A side in 2016, picking up 103 in 39 games. They also scored only 27 goals in that time, fewer than anyone else. The Tuscans have never won a top flight match in Bergamo, emerging with four draws from eight attempts.

Claud Adjapong became the youngest player to score in Serie A this season, aged 18 years and seven months.

Cagliari registered their first victory since November 27, 2-1 over Udinese, ending a run of one point from three rounds. Sassuolo have never beaten the Sardinians with just three draws from six attempts between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Udinese fired blanks for the first time since Gigi Del Neri took over.

Palermo finally earned their first point on home turf this season. The Rosanero managed to go unbeaten in back-to-back Serie A matches for the first time since September.

Pescara have never won on Sicilian soil, coming away with just nine draws and 12 defeats between Serie A and B. The only previous top flight trip here also ended 1-1 in February 2013.

