PSG consider Jorginho?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in France suggest that PSG are considering a move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho in January.

The Ligue 1 champions currently sit third in the table under Coach Unai Emery and have struggled with injuries in central midfield this term.

Influential magazine France Football has suggested that Sporting Director Patrick Kluivert is keen on Jorginho, although he would be ineligible to play in the Champions League for a different club.

After a successful campaign with the Partenopei last season, Coach Maurizio Sarri has handed the 25-year-old less playing time in the current campaign. This is largely due to the arrival of Amadou Diawara from Bologna in the summer, the 19-year-old Guinean having made eight starts in all competitions.

Reports in Italy have already suggested that the Azzurri international may be looking for a move elsewhere in the January transfer window as a result of reduced opportunities in the starting lineup.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.