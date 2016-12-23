Bernardeschi: 'Sousa one of us'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina number 10 Federico Bernardeschi revealed his faith in under-fire Coach Paulo Sousa, declaring that 'he's one of us'.

The 22-year old scored a brace in the Viola's thrilling 3-3 draw with Napoli on Thursday evening, and also refused to discuss details of a potential contract renewal.

With interest in the Italy international from both home and abroad, the player's agent reportedly met with club officials yesterday to discuss an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2019.

"There is some bitterness because we could have brought home the three points and been better placed going into the Christmas period," Bernardeschi told the Press after the game.

"I'm really proud to play in this team, because the character we show gives me that pride.

"Sousa? we are a fantastic group and he is one of us. Our spirit is thanks to him, we wanted him to feel how close we are we to him.

"My future? Let's enjoy these festivities, then in the future we will talk about moving forward. A new clause for me? I’ll discuss it.

"Today there is a lot of bitterness because of the penalty awarded at the last second is. We have not shown character like that for so long.

"Tonight there was a lot of pride on our part.

"My goals? It was great and important to score because I did so against a strong opponent and the second was scored immediately after we conceded.

"Hopes for the New Year? That Fiorentina will show their strength."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.