Inter target Moutinho

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly chasing Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho.

According to Tuttosport, Coach Stefano Pioli is looking for a more defensive player to equip the central area of the pitch and believes that the 30-year-old fits the bill.

The Monaco number eight has made just nine starts in the league this term under Coach Leonardo Jardim, and could be available for loan in January.

Moutinho played at Monaco with Nerazzurri midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, and the move would see the pair reunited.

Such a deal could include an option to purchase, which could be made possible with the exit of Felipe Melo during the transfer window.

