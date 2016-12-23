Ferrara: 'Bacca biggest threat'

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus defender Ciro Ferrara believes that Milan striker Carlos Bacca poses the biggest threat to the Bianconeri in the Supercoppa Italiana.

The 49-year-old, now in charge of Chinese side Wuhan Zall, won the Supercup four times with Juventus.

"Juve won on penalties, in the last Supercoppa I played in," Ferrara told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Mine was the decisive one. I was the fifth penalty taker, I thought we would not even need to take that penalty but instead...

"I played in the Supercoppa five times, the first when i was playing for Napoli. We beat Juventus 5-1. It was an unforgettable evening for the blues fans."

Does the Coach have a prediction for the match in Doha?

"It's a one-off game, anything can happen. However, Juventus are favoured, a lot will depend on how they approach the game.

"The real risk for Allegri’s side is not to approach the match in the right way, just because you play in different environment to normal.

"The Bianconeri are more accustomed to games like that, therefore they can take something from their experience.

"But Montella’s team are young and carefree and there is also Bacca, who is always dangerous.

"He's very good and can attack their depth, so you mustn’t concede the ball to him or he can hurt you.

"Despite this, the Juve defence is guaranteed to be reliable."

