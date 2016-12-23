Ferrara: 'Rugani the future of Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Former Italy defender Ciro Ferrara believes 'the future of the Azzurri is safe' with Daniele Rugani and Alessio Romagnoli.

After declaring Carlos Bacca the biggest danger to Juve in the Supercoppa, the 49-year-old also praised Juventus for their ability to secure young Italian talent.

"Rugani was inserted himself well into an experienced unit and has even been afforded the luxury of a few mistakes," Ferrara continued in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Now he has gained confidence and personality. He will be an important player for [Giampiero] Ventura.

"With Rugani and Romagnoli l think the future of the national side is safe.

"Let's say I like both, and I also rate [Mattia] Caldara, for which it seems that Juve has beaten the competition.

"Juventus are ahead of all the clubs in Italy in this respect.

"There is an important corporate structure that has invested in the stadium and in the transfer market they continue to source some of the best young Italians."

