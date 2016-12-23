Palacio 'no to Boca Juniors'

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Rodrigo Palacio has turned down Boca Juniors, instead opting to see out the rest of his contract at Inter.

With the striker’s deal due to expire this summer, Tuttosport claim that Palacio has opted to remain with the Nerazzurri despite a new offer from Boca.

The 34-year-old has made just one start in Serie A this term, but did register on the scoresheet once in three Europa League appearances.

Palacio started his career with the Buenos Aires-based club, before moving to Italy in 2009 with Genoa, eventually joining Inter in 2012.

