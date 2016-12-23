Bilic back for Bacca

By Football Italia staff

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that he may try again for Milan striker Carlos Bacca in January.

Speaking at a Press conference ahead of his side's match with Swansea, the Coach spoke about a deal for the Colombian that fell through in the summer.

The Hammers are struggling up front, with Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew not fully fit and Simone Zaza's move from Juventus ending in disaser.

Will Bilic try again for Bacca?

"Maybe. We tried," the Croatian Coach told the Press. "He was one of our targets in the summer. It was in the papers and it was true.

"But then the deal didn't go through because of a few things and he decided to stay at Milan. He is still there. He doesn't play a lot which is also an issue.

"We need a player with match fitness. This is the Premier League. There is always a risk. Even more players that do have match fitness are playing week in, week out.

"I'm not just talking about Bacca but lots of that type of player."

