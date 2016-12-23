Juve 'serious about James'

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain suggest that Juventus are serious about a bid for Real Madrid number 10 James Rodriguez.

Playing time has been limited under Coach Zinedine Zidane, the Colombian making just four starts in La Liga this term.

Multiple sources report that the 25-year-old is ready to move on, with Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG all interested.

Juventus are also part of that list of clubs, and Bianconeri general manager Beppe Marotta refused to rule out a move for the player when speaking to the Press yesterday.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Los Merengues President Florentino Perez is extremely keen on Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, and could use James as a bargaining chip.

Despite such interest in the Argentinian, Juve are said to be determined to hang on to the 23-year-old, unless an offer is made in the region of that received for Paul Pogba from Manchester United in the summer.

