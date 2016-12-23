NEWS
Friday December 23 2016
Chiellini: Milan back among best
By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini believes that Millan are 'back among the best clubs' ahead of today's Supercoppa clash in Doha.

The Pisa-native has won the trophy three times with the Bianconeri, and finished runner-up in 2014 against Napoli.

What does Chiellini think of teammate Gonzalo Higuain?

"He is a fantastic player, an amazing striker," the Italy international told Qatari website sc.qa. "But he is also very generous, has become part of the group in a short time, and this is the most important thing for us.

"The match against Milan? Historically they have good teams and it will be a difficult game, as we expect both teams to be very competitive.

"This year Milan are back to being among the best clubs in the league, so we respect them a lot."

The 32-year-old then went on to talk about his future, believing that 'everyone has the right to make their own choices' in terms of a big-money move to a country such as China.

"Qatar? It’s my second time here, and the atmosphere is always good. The Aspire Academy is fantastic, as well as the organization of events, and I think we will have a great World Cup here in 2022.

"An experience in China in the future? China is a rich new market, everyone has the right to make their own choices. I cannot talk now of my future in China, Qatar or MLS.

"I want to continue to play for Juve and make a great Supercoppa final."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies