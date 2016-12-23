Chiellini: Milan back among best

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini believes that Millan are 'back among the best clubs' ahead of today's Supercoppa clash in Doha.

The Pisa-native has won the trophy three times with the Bianconeri, and finished runner-up in 2014 against Napoli.

What does Chiellini think of teammate Gonzalo Higuain?

"He is a fantastic player, an amazing striker," the Italy international told Qatari website sc.qa. "But he is also very generous, has become part of the group in a short time, and this is the most important thing for us.

"The match against Milan? Historically they have good teams and it will be a difficult game, as we expect both teams to be very competitive.

"This year Milan are back to being among the best clubs in the league, so we respect them a lot."

The 32-year-old then went on to talk about his future, believing that 'everyone has the right to make their own choices' in terms of a big-money move to a country such as China.

"Qatar? It’s my second time here, and the atmosphere is always good. The Aspire Academy is fantastic, as well as the organization of events, and I think we will have a great World Cup here in 2022.

"An experience in China in the future? China is a rich new market, everyone has the right to make their own choices. I cannot talk now of my future in China, Qatar or MLS.

"I want to continue to play for Juve and make a great Supercoppa final."

