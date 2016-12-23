Zambrotta: 'can't decide Juve or Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Zambrotta admits he 'cant decide' whether former sides Milan or Juventus will win the Supercoppa.

The match kicks off at 16:30 GMT, and the 39-year-old was full of praise for both teams.

"At Juve I became great, at Milan I finished, Zambrotta told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"They are two great families that gave me strong emotions and for me it would be a bit difficult having to choose one.

"I imagine a good, open game that it could end up either way.

"Key players? [Gianluigi] Buffon and [Gonzalo] Higuain if Juve win, [Gianluigi] Donnarumma and [Giacomo] Bonaventura if Milan win.

"Bonaventura is one who can break up their side. But as a defender I’d say Higuain is the danger, he creates crazy goals.

"On the other hand there is Suso, he can cause Juve problems.

"Vincenzo [Montella] is their extra man, he is doing a great job as part of a major project. It is not easy work.

"[Massimiliano] Allegri? I'm happy for what he has done and achieved. His Juve is much improved.

"Also in Europe they are reinforced and have a greater chance to advance in the Champions League.

"It was easy to see that the Bianconeri were gearing up for a big return. It was very difficult however, to predict that Milan would have faced all these difficulties.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.