'Milan not the same after takeover'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan defender Gianluca Zambrotta believes without Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani, the club 'won't even seem like Milan'.

After admitting he 'couldn't decide' who would win the Italian Super Cup out of former sides Juventus and Milan, thoughts turned to the situation behind the scences at the latter club.

"Milan have encountered problems because of a lack of basis for evaluation," the 39-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Now the youth project is beautiful, but time is needed in order to see it through, in addition experienced players to help them grow.

"Berlusconi? a Milan without Berlusconi and Galliani would not seem to me like it was even Milan.

"It 's something that I am very sad about, but unfortunately it is necessary to meet the economic requirements."



Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.