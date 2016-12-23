ADV: 'Fiorentina deserve more'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina owner Andrea della Valle insists the Viola 'deserve more' than the league table currently suggests.

The Tuscan side are ninth in Serie A, after taking just 27 points from 18 games. This has led to pressure on Coach Paulo Sousa, but Della Valle praised his side after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Napoli on Thursday night.

"There is anger, the Fiorentina patron told the Press. "Not for the draw with Napoli after they scored a penalty right on full-time, but because I am convinced that Fiorentina deserve more than the table suggests.

"I am confident for the future. From January, if we start on the right foot, this team can slowly get back to where it deserves to be.

"We often do well despite some missed victories, and we showed this against Napoli.

"The final penalty for the Partenopei was naive, [Carlos] Salcedo fell down.

"It was too bad that the first goal we conceded was offside, but let's take this second-half satisfaction.

"We came into the match on the back of two defeats but we start now from this draw.

"I do not want to think about what was said about the defeat to Genoa, I will not think of Rome, with the penalty scored [for Lazio] right on half-time.

"I said after the game the players that we share a vision with this Fiorentina of which we should be proud."

