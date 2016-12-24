Nainggolan: 'Let down by Martinez'

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan admits he told Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez that he was “really let down.”

The subject of €30m offers from Chelsea has recently been snubbed for international duty and didn’t take the decision lightly.

“I told him that I was really let down and in my view there weren’t players in better shape than me,” Nainggolan revealed to nieuwsblad.be.

“In any case, he replied that against Milan he saw the Radja that he always wants to see and that next time he’ll call me up if he continues to see these performances.

“He makes his decisions and I have to respect that, but for me it was the worst moment. I was first choice at Euro 2016, then all of a sudden I wasn’t there at all anymore.”

Instead, 19-year-old Anderlecht talent Youri Tielemans has been getting the nod for the Red Devils.

“I’d like to see him play in Serie A… I’m not saying he’s not a good player, but he has only ever been tested in Belgium.”

