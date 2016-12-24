Alex Sandro out for three weeks?

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Alex Sandro could be out for three weeks after limping off during the Juventus Supercoppa defeat to Milan.

The Brazilian hobbled away in the first half in Doha after pulling up with a muscular problem.

According to Tuttosport, it’s feared Alex Sandro has a thigh strain.

If confirmed by medical tests, he could be out of action for two to three weeks.

It’d be a further blow to the Bianconeri defence after Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves were ruled out, while Andrea Barzagli is still nowhere near 100 per cent fit.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.