Caldara has Juventus medical

By Football Italia staff

It’s rumoured Mattia Caldara missed Empoli’s game against Atalanta so he could undergo a medical with Juventus.

Both parties have dropped numerous hints that the deal is done to bring the young defender to Turin in 2018.

In the meantime, he will stay on loan with Atalanta and gain valuable Serie A experience.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the reason Caldara didn’t play in the last-gasp 2-1 win over Empoli on Tuesday night was so he could undergo a medical in Turin.

Juve are expected to pay €15m for the 22-year-old, plus performance-related bonuses.

