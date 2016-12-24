Torino or Genoa for Iturbe

By Football Italia staff

Torino and Genoa are both interested in taking Juan Manuel Iturbe on loan from Roma in January.

The forward simply hasn’t taken any of the opportunities he was afforded to shine this season and Coach Luciano Spalletti is running out of patience.

Since joining Roma from Verona for €24.5m in 2014 the Paraguay international has scored just five goals with five assists in 68 competitive games.

According to the latest reports, 23-year-old Iturbe is expected to receive a loan to another Serie A side with option to buy.

Torino are the favourites, as they have already revitalised Iago Falque, Adem Ljajic and Leandro Castan this term.

They’d also have the upper hand financially if they activate the option to buy Iago Falque six months early for €6m.

However, Genoa are also interested and have a strong history of boosting the confidence of players who have struggled at big clubs, such as Suso and M’Baye Niang.

