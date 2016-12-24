Montella: 'Milan believed in themselves'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella reveals how he motivated the young Milan to win the Supercoppa. “I told them to believe themselves stronger than Juventus.”

The game ended 1-1 in Doha yesterday after Giorgio Chiellini and Giacomo Bonaventura goals, then Gianluigi Donnarumma proved decisive in the penalty shoot-out.

“The objective was to win, we had to improve and over the last few months we’ve done that,” the Coach told Milan TV.

“It was a deserved victory and one we had to sweat for to the end. We also had a little bit of luck at the 120th minute with that Paulo Dybala mistake.

“We started out a little tense, but then shook that off. I had told the lads to believe themselves stronger than Juventus, because only those who feel strong can achieve their objectives. I am glad to say on the day they were stronger.

“I am happy for these lads, because we’re creating a fine group and that includes those who don’t play as often. I am happy for President Silvio Berlusconi, who cared so much about this trophy, for Adriano Galliani and for the Milan fans, who after so many years got back to celebrating a win.

“We are creating the foundations to grow in future.”

When it came time to lift the trophy, Milan’s first since 2011, captain Ignazio Abate lifted it along with injured Riccardo Montolivo, while 18-year-old Manuel Locatelli was in floods of tears.

“It was an emotional moment for everyone and I’m convinced many of these lads will remember this moment for the rest of their lives. It’s an important time for me too, because it’s my first trophy as a Coach, having previously lost two Finals.”

The squad now goes on a break and will resume training on January 1, although the South American players have until January 2.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.