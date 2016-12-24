NEWS
Saturday December 24 2016
Chiriches has muscular injury
By Football Italia staff

Napoli confirmed Vlad Chiriches has a Grade I distraction of the femoral bicep in his left thigh.

The defender went off during the 3-3 thriller with Fiorentina on Thursday evening just before half-time.

A statement confirms Chiriches has been diagnosed with a Grade I distraction of the femoral bicep in his left thigh.

He will undergo physiotherapy today, on Christmas Day and Boxing Day at the Castelvolturno training ground.

