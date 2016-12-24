Serie A row over Christmas break

By Football Italia staff

Serie A goes on its Christmas break as a row erupts on whether to scrap the extended time off in 2017.

There are no more games until January 7, whereas the Premier League continues throughout the holidays.

Lega Serie A President Maurizio Beretta has proposed playing matches not only on Boxing Day, but also on neutral turf abroad.

“We cannot think that Italian football will remain inside the domestic confines,” he told the Corriere della Sera.

“In the footsteps of the Premier League, we must build an offer for the fans who go to the stadium, those who watch on TV and at the same time export the League to make it more important and appetising around the world.”

However, Federation President Carlo Tavecchio disagrees with the idea of copying the Premier League.

“Christmas in Italy is a sacred time and must be respected. In that week it’s crucial for everyone to spend time with their families. We are a Christian nation and a traditional one.

“You can have your extra game on New Year’s Day, in August or to mark the Carnival season, but not at Christmas.

“Besides, Serie A has to be played in Italy. If someone in future wants to have a game abroad, thinking about the TV rights, then I am not against it, but there have to be rules.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.