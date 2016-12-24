Gabbiadini 'doesn't fit at Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini will leave Napoli because he is “not suited to Maurizio Sarri’s football,” confirmed President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Leonardo Pavoletti is due a medical on December 28 after a €15m plus bonuses deal was agreed with Genoa.

Clubs are lining up for €25m-rated Gabbiadini, including Wolfsburg, Everton and Stoke City.

“It’s not that he wasn’t able to express himself, but rather different things are asked of him and they are not in his wheelhouse,” De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“Gabbiadini scored many goals at Sampdoria and also here under Rafa Benitez, so with a system other than the one Sarri uses he should have a better chance of being decisive.

“I thought that his performance in the first season was due to physical issues, but that wasn’t the case. He is simply not suited to Sarri’s football.

“Something that doesn’t fit cannot be made to fit, like an out of key note in a harmony. Sarri cannot lose points to help one player improve.”

Gabbiadini had the perfect way to say goodbye, keeping ice cool to convert a last-gasp penalty as Napoli held Fiorentina 3-3 on Thursday evening.

