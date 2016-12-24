Serie B: Christmas Eve thrillers

By Football Italia staff

Leaders Verona were held at Carpi and Frosinone won a Benevento thriller, while Entella crushed Novara and Avellino beat local rivals Salernitana 3-2.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Ascoli 1-1 Bari

Tonucci 81 (B), Perez 92 (A)

Sent off: Daprela 56 (B)

Avellino 3-2 Salernitana

Jidayi 17 (A), Ardemagni 45 (A), Busellato 63 (S), Verde 90 (A), Donnarumma pen 93 (S)

Sent off: Mantovani 45 (S), Belloni 68 (A)

Brescia 2-1 Pro Vercelli

Caracciolo 22, pen 84 (B), Mustacchio 62 (PV)

Carpi 1-1 Verona

Lasagna 14 (C), Pazzini 45 (V)

Cesena 3-1 Trapani

Kone 24 (C), Garritano 44 (C), Rizzato 60 (T), Djuric 92 (C)

Frosinone 3-2 Benevento

Kragl 27 (F), Lucioni 52 (B), Dionisi 60, 95 (F), Ceravolo pen 73 (B)

Perugia 1-1 Latina

Guberti 5 (P), Dellafiore 9 (L)

Pisa 0-0 Spezia

Spal 4-0 Ternana

Zigoni 4, 15, 89 (S), Beghetto 60 (S)

Vicenza 2-0 Cittadella

Rizzo 34 (V), Cernigoi 89 (V)

Entella 4-1 Novara

Caputo 17, 28 (E), Masucci 30, 70 (E), Galabinov 60 (N)

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.