Leaders Verona were held at Carpi and Frosinone won a Benevento thriller, while Entella crushed Novara and Avellino beat local rivals Salernitana 3-2.
Ascoli 1-1 Bari
Tonucci 81 (B), Perez 92 (A)
Sent off: Daprela 56 (B)
Avellino 3-2 Salernitana
Jidayi 17 (A), Ardemagni 45 (A), Busellato 63 (S), Verde 90 (A), Donnarumma pen 93 (S)
Sent off: Mantovani 45 (S), Belloni 68 (A)
Brescia 2-1 Pro Vercelli
Caracciolo 22, pen 84 (B), Mustacchio 62 (PV)
Carpi 1-1 Verona
Lasagna 14 (C), Pazzini 45 (V)
Cesena 3-1 Trapani
Kone 24 (C), Garritano 44 (C), Rizzato 60 (T), Djuric 92 (C)
Frosinone 3-2 Benevento
Kragl 27 (F), Lucioni 52 (B), Dionisi 60, 95 (F), Ceravolo pen 73 (B)
Perugia 1-1 Latina
Guberti 5 (P), Dellafiore 9 (L)
Pisa 0-0 Spezia
Spal 4-0 Ternana
Zigoni 4, 15, 89 (S), Beghetto 60 (S)
Vicenza 2-0 Cittadella
Rizzo 34 (V), Cernigoi 89 (V)
Entella 4-1 Novara
Caputo 17, 28 (E), Masucci 30, 70 (E), Galabinov 60 (N)
