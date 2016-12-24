NEWS
Saturday December 24 2016
Alex Sandro thigh strain confirmed
By Football Italia staff

Juventus confirmed Alex Sandro suffered a thigh injury during the Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Milan in Doha.

The full-back limped off during the first half of the 1-1 draw, which the Bianconeri eventually lost on penalties.

“After leaving the field of play in the first half of Friday’s Super Cup final, initial medical tests have shown that Alex Sandro strained the flexor muscles in his right thigh,” read a club statement.

“The Brazilian full-back’s condition will continue to be closely monitored over the coming days.”

There had been reports Alex Sandro would be ruled out for around two to three weeks.

