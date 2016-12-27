Pavoletti set for Napoli medical

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Pavoletti is set for a medical ahead of joining Napoli, with media reporting the deal could be concluded by Friday.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions this season for current club Genoa.

Now, he is set for a switch to San Paolo, with his impending arrival all but certain to seal the fate of fellow forward Manolo Gabbiadini, who is set to leave.

“Pavoletti will have his medical over the next few days, so we hope he is in good shape,” Partenopei President Aurelio De Laurentiis has been quoted as saying.

Napoli have been short of forwards for much of the season so far but with the recruitment of Pavoletti, in addition to the return from injury of Arkadiusz Milik, Maurizio Sarri should enjoy the luxury of greater striking options for the remainder of the campaign.

