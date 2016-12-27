NEWS
Tuesday December 27 2016
Pavoletti set for Napoli medical
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Pavoletti is set for a medical ahead of joining Napoli, with media reporting the deal could be concluded by Friday.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions this season for current club Genoa.

Now, he is set for a switch to San Paolo, with his impending arrival all but certain to seal the fate of fellow forward Manolo Gabbiadini, who is set to leave.

“Pavoletti will have his medical over the next few days, so we hope he is in good shape,” Partenopei President Aurelio De Laurentiis has been quoted as saying.

Napoli have been short of forwards for much of the season so far but with the recruitment of Pavoletti, in addition to the return from injury of Arkadiusz Milik, Maurizio Sarri should enjoy the luxury of greater striking options for the remainder of the campaign.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies