Tavecchio in favour of bigger World Cup

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio is in favour of the World Cup potentially expanding to 48 teams.

The proposal, which would see teams placed in 16 groups of three as opposed to the traditional eight groups of four, would come into effect in time for the 2026 tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to give more nations the opportunity to sample playing at world football’s showpiece event, while research has shown an expansion would generate increased profits.

“A 48-team World Cup? We have also opened the debate in our country,” Tavecchio told Tutto Mercato.

“Not all opinions are unanimous, but personally I am in agreement. Roughly that would mean a quarter of FIFA’s members [at the World Cup].

“We [Italy] are trying to qualify and we really hope to do it. If we don’t, it would be a problem.”

