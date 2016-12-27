NEWS
Tuesday December 27 2016
Tavecchio in favour of bigger World Cup
By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio is in favour of the World Cup potentially expanding to 48 teams.

The proposal, which would see teams placed in 16 groups of three as opposed to the traditional eight groups of four, would come into effect in time for the 2026 tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to give more nations the opportunity to sample playing at world football’s showpiece event, while research has shown an expansion would generate increased profits.

“A 48-team World Cup? We have also opened the debate in our country,” Tavecchio told Tutto Mercato.

“Not all opinions are unanimous, but personally I am in agreement. Roughly that would mean a quarter of FIFA’s members [at the World Cup].

“We [Italy] are trying to qualify and we really hope to do it. If we don’t, it would be a problem.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies