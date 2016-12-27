Juventus to sign James Rodriguez?

By Football Italia staff

Corriere Dello Sport report that Juventus are chasing the signature of Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

The Colombian forward is struggling to hold down a regular first team place at Santiago Bernabeu and has been linked with a move to several clubs around Europe.

One of these are the Old Lady, who the Italian daily claim are ready to react following their recent defeat to Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana by securing some marquee signings.

Any deal, however, for the 25-year-old is unlikely to be done before next summer, with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes quoted as saying his client will not be leaving Madrid in January.

In addition to trying to persude James that his future lies in Italy, Corriere also state that Juve CEO Beppe Marotta is working on January transfer targets.

These are said to include midfielders Axel Witsel, Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

