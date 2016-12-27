Suso on renewal and Montella

By Football Italia staff

Suso does not anticipate there will be any problems over signing a contract renewal with Milan.

The Spanish forward is reported to be on the verge of securing a new deal at San Siro, which will double his wages and see him tied to the Rossoneri until 2021.

“We have been speaking about the renewal for a couple of weeks,” Suso told Marca.

“We still need to clarify two or three things. I don’t think there will be any problems, for the moment I am not thinking about anything else.”

The 23-year-old’s words will come as good news to Milan fans, with Suso instrumental in the club’s good League season and Supercoppa Italiana victory over Juventus.

The player, however, is in no doubt as to who is responsible for the Rossoneri’s upturn in fortunes.

“The Coach. Montella saw me while I was at Genoa, he was in charge of Sampdoria and in the Derby I scored two goals.

“I think he knew what I could give to the team. He is a Coach who is not scared of putting faith in youngsters and he is showing that.

“He is a very ‘Spanish’ Coach, he likes us playing the ball, he likes us to have a way of playing.”

Suso was also asked about his ambitions for the New Year.

“In general to be healthy, hopefully I won’t get injuries, get Milan into the Champions League and get a call up to the national team.”

