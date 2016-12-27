Candreva: ‘Inter can’t be happy’

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva says Inter cannot be happy with their season so far despite their recent upturn in form.

The Nerazzurri have won five of their last six matches in all competitions, moving Stefano Pioli’s team up to 7th in the Serie A table and back onto the fringes of the race for Champions League qualification.

However, after a start which culminated in the sacking of Frank De Boer and an early Europa League elimination, the attacking midfielder believes there is much room for improvement.

“We can’t be satisfied with what we have done until now, let’s hope we improve,” Candreva said.

“We had a lot of problems at the start, it was our own fault too. Now we want to change, we are aiming to improve our journey and do well in both the League and Coppa Italia.”

Despite still having ground to make up, the 29-year-old maintains Champions League football should always be the aim for a club like Inter.

“The Champions League is the primary target, a club like Inter should aspire to a lot.”

Finally, the Italy international tipped Pioli, who he previously worked with at Lazio, to succeed in charge of his boyhood club.

“I was happy when I found out he was coming in, he is a very prepared Coach.

“We worked together at Lazio for a year and a half and did well. He will do just as well in Milan.”

