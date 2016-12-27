‘Cholo staying at Atletico’

By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid director Miguel Angel Marin says Diego Simeone will ‘definitely remain’ at Vicente Calderon for this and next season at least.

The Argentine has long been tipped to take over as Inter Coach in the future, with some reports suggesting he could make the move to San Siro as soon as next summer.

However, despite an underwhelming League campaign to date, Marin insisted the club are fully behind him and expressed his hope that the Nerazzurri would have to wait a little longer before they land Simeone.

“Cholo will stay here this season and also next, that is certain,” Marin told Spanish media.

“He has been here for five years and we hope he stays longer. We are very happy with his work.”

Atleti are currently 6th in the La Liga table but have reached the Last 16 of the Champions League.

