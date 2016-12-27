NEWS
Tuesday December 27 2016
Juventus ‘very close to Rincon’
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are ‘very close’ to signing Genoa’s Tomas Rincon, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The defensive midfidler has been with the Rossoblu since 2014 but now appears set for a move to Turin.

The news follows ‘positive talks’ between the two clubs over a deal for the Venezuelan, who will turn 29 on 13 January.

It is thought that Rincon will head to Juventus Stadium on an initial six-month loan, rumoured to be worth €2m, with Juve reserving the option to sign him permanently in the summer for a further €7m.

Following their Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Milan, Juve are looking to bolster their squad as they aim to defend their Serie A and Coppa Italia titles, as well as mount a credible Champions League challenge.

James Rodriguez, Steven N’Zonzi, Axel Witsel, Corentin Tolisso and Tiemoue Bakayoko are other names to have been touted as possible arrivals at Juventus Stadium.

