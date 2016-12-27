PSG want Bernardeschi – report

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Paris Saint-Germain have asked Fiorentina to name their price for Federico Bernardeschi.

The 22-year-old has been one of the shining lights of the Viola’s stuttering campaign so far and is said to have attracted the interest of Inter, Juventus and Chelsea.

According to French media sources, PSG have now also joined that list and have made an enquiry to the Florence side as to the forward’s availability.

However, it is said to be unlikely that the young talent will be allowed to leave the Artemio Franchi in January.

