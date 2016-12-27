Reina: ‘Scudetto would be greatest’

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina says winning the Scudetto with Napoli would be the greatest achievement of his life.

The goalkeeper spent a year on loan with the Partenopei in the 2013-14 season before rejoining permanently in 2015.

During his time at San Paolo, he has won one Coppa Italia under former Coach Rafa Benitez, but admitted that it would pale by comparison to a League title win.

“It would be the biggest accomplishment in my life,” Reina told Napoli’s official website.

“It’s an idea that doesn’t leave my mind. It would be an important point in my career after 17 years at a high level.

“They always tell us that we can’t imagine what the city would be like. I want to see it!

“Whoever wins the Scudetto will always remain in the hearts of the Neapolitans and I want to be one of them.”

Reina also believes 2016 can be looked back on as a positive year for the Partenopei, despite the loss of Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus.

“It was a positive year. We reached the objectives we set out for ourselves. We arrived deservedly in second place playing entertaining and winning football.

“We were missing some things to finish in first. Juventus had a fantastic 2016 and it was only right that they won the league.

“We are satisfied with the year but it’s only a starting point for the future. Personally, I also returned to the national team and that was very satisfying.”

