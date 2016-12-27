Chelsea sound out Nainggolan – report

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Chelsea are looking to Radja Nainggolan as a replacement for the departing Oscar.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder is poised to seal a move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG for a fee believed to be in the region of £60m.

As a result, Blues boss Antonio Conte has been looking for possible January alternatives in recent weeks. According to The Times, Roma’s Nainggolan is the man he has chosen to fill the void.

The Belgian international has three and a half years remaining on his Giallorossi contract, but the English Premier League leaders are confident they will land their target.

They were widely reported to have attempted to sign him last summer, only for Nainggolan to choose to remain in Italy.

However, with Conte having since transformed Chelsea from mid-table also rans last season into probable League title winners, he may be more tempted this time around.

