Final Lazio offer for Keita?

By Football Italia staff

Lazio will make one final contract offer for Keita Balde Diao as the Aquile look to strengthen their position on the attacker.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio would like to keep Keita and are willing to triple his salary from €600,000 to €2m, which would place the 21-year-old among the club’s highest earners.

The former Barcelona youngster is enjoying his football at the moment, although it remains to be seen whether he will still invoke Article 17 to release himself from the club unilaterally or demand a move away.

The newspaper adds Lazio are also close to agreeing a new deal for captain Lucas Biglia, who is in line to pocket €3m a year plus bonuses.

