Pavoletti set for Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Pavoletti will reportedly start training with Napoli tomorrow, after special permission from Genoa.

The striker has agreed to sign for the Partenopei, and it appears the deal is definitively on after a series of delays.

There was a dispute with image rights which delayed the signing, and the team doctor had concerns over his fitness.

Because of the latter issue, Genoa have given Pavoletti permission to head to Castel Volturno to begin work on a special training program designed to get him fit as soon as possible.

