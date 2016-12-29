Rincon arrives for Juventus medical

By Football Italia staff

Tomas Rincón has arrived for his medical, as he prepares to join Juventus from Genoa.

The Venezuelan midfielder is expected join the Bianconeri on an initial €2m loan, with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer for €7m.

Rincón arrived at the club’s J-Medical at around 9.20 Italian time this morning, and was greeted by a small band of supporters.

Juve are looking to reinforce their midfield this January, and could also sign Axel Witsel from Zenit St Petersburg.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Old Lady’s €6m offer is not negotiable, and the Belgian has already agreed on a move to Turin.

Witsel has already rejected Liverpool, Schalke and Shanghai SIPG, so it’s now down to Zenit to decide whether to take the €6m or see him leave for free in the summer.

